Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,982. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.41.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

