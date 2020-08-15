Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $908,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after buying an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after buying an additional 399,048 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,837 shares of company stock valued at $116,008,434. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.68. 2,932,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $489.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $483.56.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.