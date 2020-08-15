Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 319 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.5% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after purchasing an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,249,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,504,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.61. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

