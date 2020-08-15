Ashburton Jersey Ltd Sells 430,253 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430,253 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in AT&T by 58.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $97,908,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.01. 22,520,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,470,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

