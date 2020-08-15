Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0008

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market cap of $382,580.77 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news . The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy, IDEX, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

