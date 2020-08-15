Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $3.71 on Friday. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.56.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

