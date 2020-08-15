Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT Lowered to $25.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Atreca stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 18,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,845. The firm has a market cap of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of -0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $275,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,831. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,472 shares of company stock worth $1,417,723. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Atreca by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

