AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.