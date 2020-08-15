aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 57.8% in May

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the April 30th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LIFE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.81. 77,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,276. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 358,161 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.