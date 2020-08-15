Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.62. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $65.55.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 151.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

