AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,380.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,232.88.

NYSE AZO traded up $8.91 on Friday, hitting $1,196.05. 123,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,153.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,060.39. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 63.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

