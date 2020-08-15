AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post $576.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.81 million and the lowest is $558.90 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $587.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

NYSE AVB traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. 652,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after acquiring an additional 526,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

