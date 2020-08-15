Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. Bank of America raised shares of Avangrid from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avangrid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.29.

Avangrid stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,349. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

