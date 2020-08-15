Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 418,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,818,322. The stock has a market cap of $649.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.