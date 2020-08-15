Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

AVYA stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. Avaya’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avaya by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,443 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $18,235,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,950,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

