Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.
AVYA stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 262.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after buying an additional 3,955,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Avaya by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 217,443 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth about $18,235,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,950,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
