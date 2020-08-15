Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Increased to $1.60 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $1.40 to $1.60 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,839. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

