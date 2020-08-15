Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target Raised to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. 2,432,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,839. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

