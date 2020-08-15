Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Price Target Raised to $8.50

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

ATCO has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities raised Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Aware from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aware from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

ATCO traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 465,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,470. Aware has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

