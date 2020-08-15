Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Holdings Boosted by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Axis Capital accounts for 5.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Axis Capital worth $70,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 15.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axis Capital by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,995,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Axis Capital by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axis Capital by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 350,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $14,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 372,707 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $15,687,237.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,830.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,249,568 shares of company stock valued at $95,224,364. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

NYSE AXS traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 899,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70, a PEG ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

