Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.25.

NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.58. 257,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,358. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock worth $212,549. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

