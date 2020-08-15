BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

BancFirst stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.58. 58,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,901. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.28.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

