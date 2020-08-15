Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in December

Banco de Sabadell SA (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,566,700 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 10,421,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,673.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNDSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.18.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides personal, business, and private banking services in Spain and internationally. The company offers various accounts; deposits and long-term saving plans; cards; investments in exchange and markets, funds, and structured deposits; mortgages and personal loans; auto and technology products renting services; car, house, health, life care, and death insurance; and home banking services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.