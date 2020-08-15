Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) Insider Brandon Munro Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) insider Brandon Munro purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$28,500.00 ($20,357.14).
Bannerman Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.03.
