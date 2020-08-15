Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the first quarter worth $55,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

