Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the April 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 3,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $18.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%.
Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
