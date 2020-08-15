Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 466.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

