Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.61 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

NYSE V traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.65 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

