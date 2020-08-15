Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. 6,682,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

