Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Southern by 20.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Southern by 33.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.