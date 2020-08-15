Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.82. 1,017,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

