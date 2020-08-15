Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.0% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 494,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,094 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 31,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.00. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

