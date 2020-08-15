Beetle Coin Price Reaches $0.0023 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $18.94, $50.98 and $7.50. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $533,289.94 and approximately $29,077.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043045 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 235,655,815 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

