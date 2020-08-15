Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellus Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Bellus Health from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bellus Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bellus Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.81.

NYSE BLU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,274. Bellus Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 332,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

