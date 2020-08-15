Benchmark Begins Coverage on Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TRNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,415. Taronis Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

About Taronis Fuels

Taronis Fuels, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and distributes industrial gases and welding equipment and services to the retail and wholesale metalworking and manufacturing industries. It also creates, sells, and distributes MagneGas, a synthetic gas used as an alternative to acetylene and other fossil-fuel derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses.

