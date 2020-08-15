Benchmark Begins Coverage on Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TRNF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 204,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,415. Taronis Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.
About Taronis Fuels
