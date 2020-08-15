Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock opened at $125.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.86. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,563.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $7,827,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,159 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,506 shares of company stock worth $24,986,387. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 764.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.