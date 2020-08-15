BidaskClub Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.32. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

