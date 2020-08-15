Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 34.65% and a negative net margin of 94.91%.
Shares of BMNM stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920. Bimini Capital Managment has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile
