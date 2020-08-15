Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.61 and the highest is $9.62. Biogen reported earnings of $9.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $35.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.51 to $38.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $31.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.59 to $37.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.79.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $289.45. 619,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,042. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $298.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 372.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $3,684,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 143.9% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.