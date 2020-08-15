Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will post $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.70 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $14.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $14.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

BIIB stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.45. The company had a trading volume of 619,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,698,000 after acquiring an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,051,320,000 after purchasing an additional 776,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.