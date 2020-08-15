Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 0.08% of Biogen worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.45. The stock had a trading volume of 619,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.63.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

