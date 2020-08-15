BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 645.85% and a negative net margin of 58.75%.

BIOL stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.01. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

In other BIOLASE news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $3,052,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

