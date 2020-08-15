BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $547,592.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,898. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

