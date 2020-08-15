Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Biostage stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.13. Biostage has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.88.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biostage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

