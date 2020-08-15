Birinyi Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

