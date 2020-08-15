BitcoinV Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,091.00 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. BitcoinV has a market cap of $32,566.46 and $11,091.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinV coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinV has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002416 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000152 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinV Profile

BitcoinV is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,639,850 coins. BitcoinV’s official message board is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinV Coin Trading

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

