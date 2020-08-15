BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $775,601.45 and approximately $42,418.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00727770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00094525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00086017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,598,272,697 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Exmo, Exrates, Graviex, Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

