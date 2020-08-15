BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.81.

BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. 1,721,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,379,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,643,000 after acquiring an additional 326,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

