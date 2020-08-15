Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 15th. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00448561 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00031924 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00011893 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003184 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011512 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000276 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

