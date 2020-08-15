Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 123.47% and a negative net margin of 307.75%.

Shares of BLNK opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $322.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

BLNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,287 shares of company stock valued at $129,781. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

