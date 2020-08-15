Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CFO Marc Mehlman Purchases 2,025 Shares of Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CFO Marc Mehlman bought 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $23,388.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 364,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $539.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 182.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blucora by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 16.4% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

