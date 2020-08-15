bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will announce ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($0.98). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($3.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($10.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($12.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. ValuEngine cut bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on bluebird bio from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,716 shares of company stock valued at $110,272. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,636,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in bluebird bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of BLUE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 734,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,328. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

